Rediff.com  » Sports » Pakistan issues visas to Indian Davis Cup team

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Davis Cup team

Source: ANI
January 28, 2024 11:48 IST
Yuki Bhambri

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri will lead India'ss charge against Pakistan in their Davis Cup tie on February 3 and 4 in Islamabad. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty Images for LTA from the Rediff Archives 

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to the Indian Davis Cup team, including the support staff, to play the Davis Cup World Group -1 Playoff Tie between Pakistan and India.

The World Group 1 play-off tie is scheduled to be played at the Islamabad Sports Complex on February 3 and 4.

 

"Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued visas to Indian Davis Cup team, including the support staff, to play the Davis Cup World Group -1 Playoff Tie between Pakistan and India," a statement from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi read.

The Indian Davis Cup squad will travel to Pakistan for the first time since 1964. India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their most recent neutral site match in 2019.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has picked a six-member Indian tennis squad for the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off against Pakistan, which will be held on February 3-4 in Islamabad. The matches will take place on the grass courts at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Former player Rohit Rajpal will remain as the Indian Davis Cup team's non-playing captain, with Zeeshan Ali as coach.

However, the squad will be missing veteran Rohan Bopanna. The 43-year-old Bopanna made his final Davis Cup appearance in a match against Morocco in September, and India triumphed 4-1.

The Indian tennis team's finest Davis Cup performances were in 1966, 1974, and 1987, when they finished second place.

Team India: Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji, Saketh Myneni, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, Digvijay SD Prajwal Dev (reserve), Rohit Rajpal (captain).

