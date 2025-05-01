HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Pak javelin star Nadeem's Instagram blocked in India

Pak javelin star Nadeem's Instagram blocked in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 01, 2025 13:59 IST

x

Arshad Nadeem

IMAGE: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, was invited by Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra to participate in the inaugural NC Classic javelin event, scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Pakistan's Olympics gold-winning javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account has been blocked in India owing to a "legal request" in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Users attempting to access Nadeem's Instagram page from India are met with the message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22. The government has since cracked down on Pakistani social media accounts that have large following in India.

 

Earlier this week, several Pakistani YouTube channels were also restricted in India for "disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies".

Former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali, and Shahid Afridi were among those whose YouTube accounts were withheld.

Interestingly, while their YouTube content is no longer accessible, their Instagram accounts remain available, unlike Nadeem's.

The Instagram accounts of current Pakistan cricketers including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheed Afridi are also accessible.

Other prominent Pakistani celebrities, including actors Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar, have also seen their Instagram accounts blocked in India.

Nadeem, who won gold at the Paris Olympics after upstaging Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra, was invited by the latter to participate in the inaugural NC Classic javelin event, scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru.

However, he declined the invitation, citing prior commitments.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mother, family targeted over Nadeem invite: Neeraj
Mother, family targeted over Nadeem invite: Neeraj
Three young guns get chance to share field with Neeraj
Three young guns get chance to share field with Neeraj
Olympic, World champions headline Neeraj Chopra event
Olympic, World champions headline Neeraj Chopra event
PIX: Barca hold Inter in six-goal Champions thriller
PIX: Barca hold Inter in six-goal Champions thriller
Kawasaki edge Al-Nassr, enter ACL Elite final
Kawasaki edge Al-Nassr, enter ACL Elite final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

webstory image 2

10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs

webstory image 3

7 Cool Car Gadgets

VIDEOS

Pak villages near Indian Border at unease as tensions continue to simmer2:48

Pak villages near Indian Border at unease as tensions...

Helicopter services start for Kedarnath Dham2:31

Helicopter services start for Kedarnath Dham

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as new CISC, receives tri service guard of honour1:01

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as new CISC,...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD