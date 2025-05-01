PIX: Barcelona hold Inter in six-goal Champions League thriller

Images from the Champions League semi-final first leg between Barcelona and Inter Milan at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring Inter Milan's third goal during the Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Barcelona twice battled back to draw 3-3 at home against Inter Milan in a rip-roaring first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Montjuic Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Denzel Dumfries scored twice for Inter, who led 2-0 and then 3-2, while Barca's 17-year-old starlet Lamine Yamal dazzled with a brilliant individual effort to kickstart the hosts' fightback.

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring Barcelona's first goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

After a see-saw encounter that showcased Inter's clinical finishing and set-piece threat as well as Barca's attacking strengths and defensive vulnerabilities, the result leaves everything to play for in the return leg at the San Siro next Tuesday, as both teams seek a place in the final in Munich against either Arsenal or Paris St Germain.

Inter Milan made an explosive start, opening the scoring with 30 seconds on the clock courtesy of a cheeky back-heel from Marcus Thuram, the quickest goal in a Champions League semi-final.

The visitors extended their lead in the 21st minute with Dumfries finding the net with an acrobatic volley from a corner.

However, an electrifying Yamal led Barcelona's fightback, unleashing a superb strike from inside the box after a clever run from the right, to reduce the deficit three minutes after Inter's second goal.

IMAGE: Denzel Dumfries scores Inter Milan's second goal with an acrobatic volley. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Playing his 100th game at 17 years and 291 days old, Yamal became the youngest player to score in a Champions League semi-final, surpassing Kylian Mbappe who was 18 when he did it in 2017.

Yamal went close again, hitting the post from close range before Ferran Torres levelled the score in the 38th minute with a first-time finish after a darting run to latch on to a Raphinha knock-down.

Despite Barcelona's dominance, it was Inter who regained the lead in the 64th minute when Dumfries headed home from a corner. The hosts responded immediately, as Raphinha's thunderous strike from outside the box hit the woodwork before ricocheting off the back of Inter keeper Yann Sommer and into the net to restore parity.

IMAGE: Raphinha thunderous strike from outside the box hits the woodwork before ricocheting off the back of Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer and into the net. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

"When you play at home like we did, the sensation is that we should have managed to earn a better result," Raphinha told Movistar Plus.

"We can’t concede that many goals, especially at home. Sure, you have to give praise to our opponents who are strong and played well tonight but we are Barca and it’s our duty to win at home, that’s how it is.

"But the result is not that bad and it leaves it all open for the return leg in Milan so we will try to correct the mistakes so we can go there and grab the win that will take us to the final."

In a riveting encounter, Inter were clinical with their finishing and withstood Barcelona's relentless attack while capitalising on counter-attacks and set-pieces. Sommer was instrumental in securing the draw for Inter with a series of impressive saves.

IMAGE: Ferran Torres scores Barcelona's second goal past Inter Milan's Yann Sommer. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona, fresh from their thrilling 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final last Saturday, appeared to be feeling the effects of that gruelling, ill-tempered 120-minute match.

The team, already without striker Robert Lewandowski, suffered a further blow when French fullback Jules Kounde was forced off in the first half with a suspected leg muscle injury.

Inter also had injury concerns, with star striker Lautaro Martinez unable to return for the second half due to a hamstring issue, having already lost Benjamin Pavard to an ankle injury.

IMAGE: Henrikh Mkhitaryan sends the ball past Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny but the VAR replay showed the Inter Milan player was off-side by the tip of his boot. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona's Yamal was seemingly unstoppable and twice hit the frame of the goal, including with a late chip following a brilliant run, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan thought he had scored Inter's fourth on another quick counter, but the VAR replay showed he was offside by the tip of his boot.

"The match was beautiful and entertaining, even from the pitch we experienced it well, facing players of crazy calibre," Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni told Sky Sport.

"We are happy with the result, we could have avoided some mistakes with a bit more attention but we give credit to Barcelona. Now it's back to 0-0 again and whoever wins goes to the final so let's do it."