Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 8, 2024

IMAGE: If Neeraj Chopra wins even a medal from the men’s Javelin Throw final on Thursday he will become the most-decorated Indian at the Olympics in Individual sport. Photograph: ANI

Neeraj Chopra will be on the threshold of another piece of history when he takes the field in the men's Javelin Throw final round at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

After a stunning throw of 89.34 metres in Tuesday's qualification round he is the favourite for a second successive gold at the quadrennial showpiece.

This time though the quality of the field is better than that at the last Games in Tokyo, with nine throwers crossing the automatic final round qualification mark of 84 metres as against six in Tokyo.

Out of the nine, five made it to the final round with their first throws.

Thus, Chopra has his task cut out in his quest to become only the fifth man in Olympics Javelin Throw history to defend the title.

In men's hockey, India, after the heartbreak in the semi-final against Germany, plays Spain in the bronze medal match.

Can the team add to the one it returned with from Tokyo?

Following is India's schedule on Thursday, Day 13 of competition at the Paris Games:

GOLF

Women's Individual: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar - 12:30pm

ATHLETICS

Women's 100m hurdles Repechage Round: Jyothi Yarraji - 2:05pm

Men's javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra - 11:55pm

WRESTLING

Men's 57kg Freestyle 1/8 finals: Aman Sehrawat - 2:30pm

Women's 57kg Freestyle 1/8 finals: Anshu Malik - 2:30pm.

HOCKEY

Men's Bronze medal match: India vs Spain - 5:30pm.