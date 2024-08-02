News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 3, 2024

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 3, 2024

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 02, 2024 22:33 IST
Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker chases a third medal in the women's 25-metre pistol. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Shooting sensation Manu Bhaker is on the cusp of creating history. The 22-year-old has already secured two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and is now set to compete in the 25m pistol final on Saturday.

A victory would make her the first Indian to win three medals at a single Olympic Games.

While Bhaker takes aim at a historic feat, India's medal hopes extend beyond the shooting range.

 

Boxer Nishant Dev is one step away from clinching a bronze medal as he faces Mexico's Marco Verde in the quarterfinals.
The women's archery team, featuring Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur, will also be in action in the individual events, looking to make a strong impact.

Following is India's schedule on Day 8 of the Paris Olympics on Saturday: (All timings in IST)

SHOOTING

Women's Skeet Qualification (Day 1): Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- 12.30 pm

Women's 25m Pistol (Medal round): Manu Bhaker -- 1.00 pm

ARCHERY

Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany) -- 1.52 pm

Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) -- 2.05 pm

SAILING

Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Vishnu Saravanan -- 3.45 pm

Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Vishnu Saravanan -- 4.53 pm

Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Nethra Kumanan - 5.55 pm

Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Nethra Kumanan - 7.03 pm

BOXING

Men's Welterweight (Quarter-finals): Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde (Mexico) -- 12.18 am (Sunday)

REDIFF SPORTS
