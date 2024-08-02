News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'I am Dhanraj Pillay for this generation'

'I am Dhanraj Pillay for this generation'

Source: PTI
August 02, 2024 20:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I am playing with fourth generation in this team. Some were not even born when I started playing hockey. A few years back, players wanted to do it for Dhanraj Pillay. I am Dhanraj for this generation, they want to do it for me'

PR Sreejesh

IMAGE: PR Sreejesh, who is playing his fourth and last Olympics, had already announced that he will retire after the Paris Games. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Star India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is playing his last international tournament, on Friday said he is the Dhanraj Pillay for youngsters of the current team.

In a gruelling sport like hockey, where quick turnover of players is a norm than an exception, Sreejesh, 36, is playing alongside several youngsters half his age as India looks to finish on the podium in Paris.

Sreejesh, who is playing his fourth and last Olympics, had already announced that he will retire after the Paris Games.

 

The 36-year-old custodian from Kerala played a stellar role in India's stunning 3-2 win over Australia on Friday, which came after 52 years in the Olympics.

India last defeated Australia in men's hockey competition at the Olympics way back in the 1972 Munich edition.

"I don't know those stats. Everyone played well today not just the defence. The defence starts from centre-forward and I am the last man. All did well today," Sreejesh, regarded as the 'Wall of Indian hockey', said after the match.

"I am playing with fourth generation in this team. Some were not even born when I started playing hockey. A few years back, players wanted to do it for Dhanraj Pillay. I am Dhanraj for this generation, they want to do it for me, what more you can you ask for," he added.

Dhanraj, one of the greatest forwards India has produced, started Indian hockey's resurgence when he guided the team to an Asian Games gold after 32 years, in 1998 at Bangkok. Before that India had won gold at the Asian Games in 1966.

India finished second in Pool B behind reigning Olympic champions Belgium on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's Sports Ministry ensures 40 ACs for athletes
India's Sports Ministry ensures 40 ACs for athletes
Ankita, Dhiraj aim for bronze after heartbreaking loss
Ankita, Dhiraj aim for bronze after heartbreaking loss
Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker blazes into 25m pistol final
Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker blazes into 25m pistol final
CBI to probe coaching centre deaths, HC raps police
CBI to probe coaching centre deaths, HC raps police
Olympic champions unsurprised by Manu's success
Olympic champions unsurprised by Manu's success
Uttarakhand: IAF joins rescue op to evacuate pilgrims
Uttarakhand: IAF joins rescue op to evacuate pilgrims
Himachal cloudburst: 8 dead, search on for 45 missing
Himachal cloudburst: 8 dead, search on for 45 missing

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

India STUN mighty Australia in hockey thriller

India STUN mighty Australia in hockey thriller

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Olympic tennis singles final

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Olympic tennis singles final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances