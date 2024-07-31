Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 1, 2024

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhat Zareen/Instagram

The spotlight will be on India's boxing sensation, Nikhat Zareen, as she faces a formidable opponent in her quest for an Olympic medal. The reigning world champion, China's Wu Yu, awaits, presenting a stern test for the Indian boxer. A victory here would propel Nikhat closer to joining the elite company of Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain.

Shooter Swapnil Kusale has already secured a place in the finals of the 50m rifle 3 positions event. All eyes will be on him as he vies for a medal, aiming to add to India's impressive tally in the shooting range.

The Indian hockey team faces a tough challenge against the reigning champions, Belgium. A win here would significantly boost India's chances of progressing to the quarterfinals. With both teams vying for top spot in Pool B, the match is expected to be a high-stakes encounter.

Making their Olympic debut, golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be aiming to make a strong start. Competing against a stellar field that includes the world's top golfers, the duo will be looking to put their best foot forward and make a mark on the global stage. While the odds may be stacked against them, an impressive performance could elevate their profiles beyond the golfing circuit.

Overall, Day 6 is set to be a day of mixed fortunes for India. With athletes across different disciplines in action, the nation will be eagerly following their progress.

Check out Indian athletes' schedule for Thursday, August 1, Day 6 of competition

GOLF

* Men's Individual Finals: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma -- 12.30 pm

SHOOTING

* Men's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Medal round): Swapnil Kusale -- 1.00 pm

* Women's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Qualification): Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil -- 3.30 pm

HOCKEY

* India vs Belgium (Group stage): 1.30 pm

BOXING

* Women's Flyweight (Pre-quarterfinal): Nikhat Zareen vs Yu Wu (China) -- 2.30 pm

ARCHERY

* Men's Individual (1/32 eliminations): Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao (China) -- 2.31 pm

* Men's Individual (1/16 Eliminations): 3.10 pm onwards

TABLE TENNIS

* Women's Singles (Quarterfinals): 1.30 pm onwards



SAILING

* Men's Dinghy Race 1: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3.45

* Men's Dinghy Race 2 : Vishnu Saravanan -- After Race 1

* Women's Dinghy Race 1: Nethra Kumanan -- 7.05

* Women's Dinghy Race 2: Nethra Kumanan -- After Race 1