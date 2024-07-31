News
Sen-mode: How 'underdog' Lakshya dismantled Christie

Sen-mode: How 'underdog' Lakshya dismantled Christie

Source: PTI
July 31, 2024 21:28 IST
IMAGE: Lakshya Sen in action against Jonatan Christie in Paris. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Lakshya Sen quite literally turned on the style with his incredible stroke play during his march into the Olympics' pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday but one particular shot which left everyone, including his opponent Jonatan Christie, stunned was a jaw-dropping behind-the-back return.

It was an instinctive stroke, which is common in international badminton circuit, but the fact that Sen actually could pull it off at a crucial juncture in a must-win match made all the difference, leaving the world no. 4 Indonesian demoralised and the badminton fans worldwide ecstatic.

Leading 19-18, Sen and Christie were engaged in a rally when the Indonesian rushed to the net and put the shuttle away on the Indian's backhand.

However, Sen didn't bat an eyelid, neither changed his position much, and managed to play that outrageous shot with the help of his power wrist as the shuttle lopped across the net. Christie eventually ended up spraying wide to hand the Indian two game points.

While the shot will be forever etched in the minds of fans, it left Christie dumbfounded.

 

"Maybe I think when it came towards the closing stages, first came that one good reflex shot which he did, I think that upset (Christie), he lost a bit of his confidence. For Lakshya it is a good morale-booster..," his coach Vimal Kumar told PTI.

"It's just an instinct, it is out of reflexes. Lots of players have this but you don't expect it. Even doubles players also quite often play it."

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen in action against Jonatan Christie in Paris. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

While Sen's flamboyant reflex defence was in display, the Indian produced a sensational retrieve in the closing stages at 19-12 in the second game as well when he ran from the net to the back court to keep the shuttle in play during a 50-shot rally, which set up the match point for him.

"Even in the second game, Lakshya came and attacked and tapped at the net and then Jonatan pushed it back, and he just somehow returned it in the second game. Lakshya scored that point at the crucial time, so that was very important," Vimal said.

"You need a bit of luck and I think everything went in Lakshya's favour today."

At the toss, Sen didn't choose the advantageous side of the court.

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen of India is congratulated by Jonatan Christie of Indonesia after winning the match. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters

The Indian had spent more time on court due to the extra match that he played against Kevin Cordon, which was deleted after the Tokyo semifinalist pulled out after an injury.

"What we have noticed is the conditions change. Some days we find that one end is very slow and one end is fast and it reverses after some time. Session to session, it varies. There is a bit of drift," Vimal said.

"I think, it was Jonathan who tried to push Lakshya because he was against the wind in the first game, maybe, he kept him at the baseline. And Lakshya, started a little tentatively in the beginning. But then once he started waiting, I thought he played very cleverly.

Vimal, the former India coach, said the win will give a lot of confidence to Sen ahead of next match.

"Jonatan has been a consistent player this year. So beating him should give Lakshya a lot of confidence because now every match is going to get very tough."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
