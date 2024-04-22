News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympic quotas far fetched after trap shooters disappoint

Olympic quotas far fetched after trap shooters disappoint

Source: PTI
April 22, 2024 23:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's trap shooters Zoravar Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman put on a disappointing show at the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship for Shotgun in Doha on Monday.

IMAGE: India's trap shooters Zoravar Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman put on a disappointing show at the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship for Shotgun in Doha on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiren Rijiju/X

Indian trap shooters are unlikely to be in the mix for Paris Olympic quotas after the second day of qualifications at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Final Olympic Qualification Championship for Shotgun in Doha on Monday.

At the Lusail Shooting range, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot rounds of 25 and 23 in men's trap to end the day in 47th spot. He has a total of 94 over four rounds with one left to play ahead of the finals, where the top six qualify.

 

In women's trap, Manisha Keer is the best placed Indian. Her four-round tally of 89 has placed her in the 38th spot.

Among other Indians in the fray, Vivaan Kapoor (91) and Zoravar Sandhu (90) were placed 87th and 111th respectively in men's trap while Neeru (89) and Shreyasi Singh (84) were in 41st and 58th positions respectively in women's trap.

There are two quota places available in each of the four individual Olympic events at Doha.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Gukesh used a loss to fuel his historic win
How Gukesh used a loss to fuel his historic win
How Gukesh Became A Chess Prodigy
How Gukesh Became A Chess Prodigy
Gukesh wins candidates; earns world title shot
Gukesh wins candidates; earns world title shot
PIX: Jaiswal, Sandeep guide Rajasthan to win over MI
PIX: Jaiswal, Sandeep guide Rajasthan to win over MI
Veteran Ghosal calls time from professional squash
Veteran Ghosal calls time from professional squash
Congress meets EC, seeks action over Modi's remark
Congress meets EC, seeks action over Modi's remark
BJP wins Surat unopposed, Cong cries foul, goes to EC
BJP wins Surat unopposed, Cong cries foul, goes to EC

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'Future is here': Vishy lauds Gukesh

'Future is here': Vishy lauds Gukesh

This Chennai school makes champs out of everyone

This Chennai school makes champs out of everyone

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances