News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Djokovic struggling with elbow issue ahead of French Open

Djokovic struggling with elbow issue ahead of French Open

April 18, 2023 10:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'My elbow is not in an ideal shape but good enough to be ready for the first match.'

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic suffered a third-round defeat to Lorenzo Musetti in Monte Carlo last week, the 22-times Grand Slam champion's serve broken eight times by the Italian. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic says he is still dealing with an elbow issue heading into this week's Srpska Open as the Serb looks to get his French Open preparations back on track following his early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic suffered a third-round defeat to Lorenzo Musetti in Monte Carlo last week, the 22-times Grand Slam champion's serve broken eight times by the Italian.

 

"My elbow is not in an ideal shape but good enough to be ready for the first match," Djokovic told reporters.

"One of the good things in tennis is that you get new opportunity to prove your worth every week and take a step forward. I've turned over a new leaf.

"Naturally, I wasn't satisfied with the result in Monte Carlo. But, ever since I landed, I've felt welcomed in Banja Luka, a lot of positive energy and positive emotions."

Djokovic will face 18-year-old Luca Van Assche in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday after the Frenchman claimed a 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 victory over three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

"I don't know much about the young French player," Djokovic said.

"I thought Wawrinka would win the match. I saw (Van Assche) play but not for long, he is a real fighter, fast, it's difficult to get past him. No one should be underestimated."

Van Assche, ranked 87th in the world, said it was a privilege to play against Djokovic.

"Novak is a true champion. Not only in tennis but in sports in general," he added. "It will be an incredible match. I know I'll have to give my all to win."

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season, begins on May 28.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'La Liga trying to damage Barcelona's reputation'
'La Liga trying to damage Barcelona's reputation'
Brazil's Alves alters statement in sexual assault case
Brazil's Alves alters statement in sexual assault case
What's Kohli Telling Dhoni?
What's Kohli Telling Dhoni?
Nushrratt-Sreenivas Ready For Chatrapathi
Nushrratt-Sreenivas Ready For Chatrapathi
'It was Maulana Azad who set up IITs'
'It was Maulana Azad who set up IITs'
Modi's New Target: Digital Media
Modi's New Target: Digital Media
Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras
Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: Russian Rublev finally a Masters champion!

PIX: Russian Rublev finally a Masters champion!

Gold rush for India! Nithya, Nitesh bag top prize

Gold rush for India! Nithya, Nitesh bag top prize

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances