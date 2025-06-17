HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Not the Grand Slams: Djokovic's new obsession is...

Not the Grand Slams: Djokovic's new obsession is...

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 17, 2025 16:33 IST

x

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic poses with his Paris Olympics gold medal. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Novak Djokovic says that defending his Olympic title at LA 2028 - when he would be 41 years old - has become his primary motivation to continue competing, marking a significant shift in priorities for the 24-times Grand Slam champion.

 

"The only thing that at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision is the Olympics of 2028 in Los Angeles," Djokovic told former Croatia football international and manager Slaven Bilic in an interview published on Olympics.com.

"And playing for the national team and Grand Slams... but not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics."

The 38-year-old Serbian's Paris 2024 victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final completed his collection of every major accolade in tennis, including all four Grand Slam titles, the Davis Cup, ATP Finals and every Masters event -- a career "Golden Slam" that had eluded him until that point.

If successful in Los Angeles, Djokovic -- currently ranked fifth in the world -- would join Britain's Andy Murray as the only players to defend an Olympic singles title.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Champ Alcaraz still in disbelief after French Open win
Champ Alcaraz still in disbelief after French Open win
Fritz downs Zverev to lift Stuttgart tittle
Fritz downs Zverev to lift Stuttgart tittle
Sinner had 'sleepless nights' after loss to Alcaraz
Sinner had 'sleepless nights' after loss to Alcaraz
Cash Bonanza Awaits Wimbledon Champions!
Cash Bonanza Awaits Wimbledon Champions!
After 3-year hiatus, Chennai Open is back!
After 3-year hiatus, Chennai Open is back!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Mithun Songs

webstory image 2

Chhattisgarh Women Have Least Mobile Phone Access

webstory image 3

9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals

VIDEOS

U'khand crash pilot Rajveer's wife fights hard to hold back tears at his funeral procession5:19

U'khand crash pilot Rajveer's wife fights hard to hold...

Meghalaya SIT team to reconstruct murder crime scene of Raja Raghuvanshi1:39

Meghalaya SIT team to reconstruct murder crime scene of...

Meghalaya SIT team brings five accused to crime scene, reconstruction underway1:05

Meghalaya SIT team brings five accused to crime scene,...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD