Fritz downs Zverev to lift Stuttgart tittle

June 16, 2025 00:01 IST

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Taylor Fritz claimed his first title of the year with a 6-3, 7-6(0) win over top seed Alexander Zverev in the Stuttgart Open final on Sunday, extending his winning streak against the German to five matches.

Fritz, who knocked out Zverev in the fourth round of Wimbledon last year, won the opening set 6-3 in 30 minutes without facing a break point. The American second seed broke for a 5-3 lead after Zverev double-faulted twice and missed a volley at the net.

 

The second set stayed on serve, with Zverev saving the only break point at 5-5 before Fritz pulled away in a one-sided tiebreak to seal victory. It was Fritz's ninth career title, fourth on grass, and improved his head-to-head record against Zverev to 8-5.

"I'm really happy especially as it was not too great of a clay season. And then from that place to come here and start the grass season off perfectly, I am super happy to win the title and do it here," said Fritz, who won the ATP 250 title without dropping serve all tournament.

"I don't have much time to celebrate. I have doubles tomorrow in London, in Queen's."

The 28-year-old Zverev, ranked third in the world, is yet to win a title on grass, a surface he has long struggled on. The three-times Grand Slam finalist has never progressed beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon.

"I've had enough, stay away from me. Please don't come to Germany for the next two or three years," Zverev said, having lost his third final on grass after losses to Roger Federer in Halle 2017 and fellow German Florian Mayer in Halle 2016.

World number seven Fritz, 27, is set to rise to fourth in the rankings ahead of Wimbledon, which runs from June 30 to July 13.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

