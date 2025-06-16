Champ Alcaraz still in disbelief after French Open triumph

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
June 16, 2025 16:53 IST

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's singles final against Italy's Jannik Sinner in the French Open final, in Paris, on June 8. He fought back from two sets down to save three match points and win a five-set thriller. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz says he still looks back on his extraordinary French Open triumph over world number one Jannik Sinner with a sense of disbelief, as the Spaniard prepares to shift focus to his bid for a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles.

The 22-year-old fought back from two sets down and saved three successive match points in an unlikely 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2) victory against the Italian in a match that mesmerised the Paris crowd.

 

"(There are) a lot of videos from that match, from that moment, match point down and I still watch it sometimes, and I still don't believe that I come back from that moment," Alcaraz told reporters on Sunday.

"So sometimes it's difficult to realise that I'm in this position, that I won the French Open, watching the videos from 40-love, in that moment. So I'm still watching those videos."

The five-times Grand Slam champion recharged his batteries with a short trip to Ibiza but is back in harness ahead of his campaign at Queen's Club, where he faces countryman Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opener on Tuesday.

Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the season, runs from June 30 to July 13.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
