News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » No Wimbledon, No Problem For World No 1

No Wimbledon, No Problem For World No 1

By Rediff Sports
June 28, 2022 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Daniil Medvedev tees off at a golf course

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev tees off at a golf course. Photographs: Daniil Medvedev/Facebook
 

We won't see World No 1 Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon this year after the All England Tennis Club banned Russian players from the premier tennis competition on grass after Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but the Russian ace is very much in the midst of lush green grass as he swapped his tennis racquet for a golf club on Monday.

Playing a game against retired Germany soccer star Bastian Schweinsteiger, Medvedev decided to get cheeky.

'Can't leave grass,' the 26 year old captioned an image posted on his social media pages. 'Fun day with @bastianschweinsteiger'.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Daniil Medvedev 

'Not bad for the first time on the golf course,' Schweinsteiger quipped, 'but next time I will bring more golf balls and tees.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
WATCH: June 25 Again For Kapil's Devils!
WATCH: June 25 Again For Kapil's Devils!
Wimbledon doesn't care what looks cool: Kyrgios
Wimbledon doesn't care what looks cool: Kyrgios
Paul Pogba's elder brother joins ATK Mohun Bagan
Paul Pogba's elder brother joins ATK Mohun Bagan
Bollywood's HITS and MISSES So Far...
Bollywood's HITS and MISSES So Far...
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested
Wimbledon PIX: Djokovic, Jabeur move into Round 2
Wimbledon PIX: Djokovic, Jabeur move into Round 2
'Rohit Sharma can be relieved as captain from T20s'
'Rohit Sharma can be relieved as captain from T20s'

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Wimbledon PIX: Djokovic, Jabeur move into Round 2

Wimbledon PIX: Djokovic, Jabeur move into Round 2

Wore 3 sweaters: How Chahal battled cold Irish weather

Wore 3 sweaters: How Chahal battled cold Irish weather

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances