No Wimbledon, No Problem For World No 1

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev tees off at a golf course. Photographs: Daniil Medvedev/Facebook

We won't see World No 1 Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon this year after the All England Tennis Club banned Russian players from the premier tennis competition on grass after Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but the Russian ace is very much in the midst of lush green grass as he swapped his tennis racquet for a golf club on Monday.

Playing a game against retired Germany soccer star Bastian Schweinsteiger, Medvedev decided to get cheeky.

'Can't leave grass,' the 26 year old captioned an image posted on his social media pages. 'Fun day with @bastianschweinsteiger'.

'Not bad for the first time on the golf course,' Schweinsteiger quipped, 'but next time I will bring more golf balls and tees.'