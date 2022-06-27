Wore 3 sweaters: How Chahal battled cold Irish weather

'I'm not okay, I'm wearing three sweaters right now'

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal with skipper Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

After delivering a top-class spell in the first T20I against Ireland, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about bowling in the tough cold conditions in Malahide.

Blistering knocks by Deepak Hooda and Hardik guided Team India to a seven-wicket over Ireland, in a rain-curtailed first T20I of the two-match series, at Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Sunday.

After heavy rain, the assigned 20 overs were reduced to 12 per side with revised conditions. The powerplay was from one to four overs with only three bowlers who can bowl two overs and two bowlers could bowl three overs.

Chahal took one wicket and conceded only 11 runs in his entire three-over spell. He was also awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his fantastic spell.

‘Very difficult (in these cold conditions). I felt like a finger spinner today (smiles). Sometimes it's hard but you have to adapt to every condition,’ said Chahal in a post-match presentation.

Chahal credited skipper Hardik Pandya for keeping the team atmosphere light and giving him the freedom to do what he wants to do.

"He (Hardik) gave liberty to bowl whatever I want to bowl. The atmosphere is pretty chilled. No, I'm not okay, I'm wearing three sweaters right now," he added.

India took a 1-0 lead in the series and will hope to seal the series in the final game on Tuesday.