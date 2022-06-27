It's June 25 Again For Kapil's Devils!

To celebrate India's glorious World Cup win on June 25, 1983, Paymentz launch The 1983 World Cup Opus exactly 39 years later.

The limited edition coffee table book features anecdotes from the World Cup-winning team, defining moments from the 1983 campaign, their personal and professional journeys as well as untold stories from on and off the field.

Only 1983 copies of the book will be available.

Celebrating the book's release were Captain Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath (Man of the Match in both the semi-final against England and the final against the West Indies), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Syed Kirmani, S Madan Lal, Sandeep Patil, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sunil Valson, Dilip Vengsarkar and team manager P R Man Singh.

Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri were present at the event, virtually.

The launch was followed by a discussion with the 1983 Legends, moderated by cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Glimpses of the event shot by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com:

IMAGE: From left: Kirti Azad, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, P R Mansingh, Dilip Vengsarkar, Roger Binny, Mohinder Amarnath, Sandeep Patil, Kapil Dev, Sunil Valson and S Madan Lal. Kneeling: Syed Kirmani and Krishnamachari Srikkanth..

IMAGE: Paymentz Founder and Chairman Anupam Harshad Vassa and Paymentz Founder and Managing Director Amoolya Harshad Vassa give the 1983 Legends a preview of The 1983 World Cup Opus.

IMAGE: Anupam Vassa and Amoolya Vassa with Kapil Dev.

IMAGE: Sandeep Patil and son Chirag Patil, who played his dad in Kabir Khan's film, '83.

IMAGE: Mohinder Amarnath signs autographs for a generation who only know 'Jimmy' from the memorable footage of the 1983 triumph, ambling into bowl to Michael Holding, and getting him out lbw.

IMAGE: Kirti Azad, who entered politics after retiring from cricket, with Harsha Bhogle.

Former Bihar chief minister Bhagwat Jha Azad's son, Kirti twice won a set in the Lok Sabha from Darbhanga as a BJP candidate.

Falling out with Arun Jaitley, he left the BJP, briefly joined the Congress, and is now with the Trinamool Congress.

IMAGE: P R Man Singh, who Pankaj Tripathi played in Kabir Khan's '83, with Kapil Dev.

IMAGE: Wonderful to see Jimmy Amarnath with young fans. The cricket legend oftens goes unnoticed when he takes a brisk walk in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex area.

IMAGE: Kapil and Romi Dev with their daughter Amiya, who played a big part in the making of '83.

IMAGE: Wow! Another glimpse of The 1983 World Cup Opus.

IMAGE: Roger Binny has his say as Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Mohinder Amarnath and Kapil Dev listen in.

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri, left, and Sunil Gavaskar -- in Ireland/England as part of the Sky Sports commentary team -- logged into the event virtually.

Indian cricket was never the same after these guys brought the World Cup home.

IMAGE: Mohinder Amarnath and Kapil Dev listen to their manager P R Man Singh.

IMAGE: Syed Kirmani makes a point in his distinctive style.

IMAGE: Delhi cricket stalwarts Sunil Valson, left, and Kirti Azad.

IMAGE: Cricketing India will always be grateful to Kabir Khan for '83, his wonderful film on that historic triumph.

And here are videos from the book launch, shot by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com:

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com