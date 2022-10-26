News
Rediff.com  » Sports » No Roger Federer Street in Basel, at least for now

No Roger Federer Street in Basel, at least for now

October 26, 2022 12:13 IST
Roger Federer

IMAGE: Roger Federer already has a tram in the city that bears his name. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer's hometown won't be naming a street after him - at least for now.

Officials and politicians in Basel have begun discussions on how to honour the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, who retired from the ATP tour last month.

 

But city surveyor Paul Haffner ruled out prospects of Federer getting his own street, an accolade already bestowed on him by some Swiss and German cities.

"The policy in Basel is that only deceased individuals have a square or a street named after them," Haffner told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

Arguably Basel's most famous ever resident and one of the world's best recognised sportsmen, Federer already has a tram in the city that bears his name and discussions are under way on dedicating a building to him.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
