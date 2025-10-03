No retirement for Deepika Kumari yet...

'I'm trying to master every technique. In the past, I have often struggled mentally during crucial matches in tournaments, which has cost me results'

IMAGE: Deepika Kumari said her training currently revolves around refining both mental and technical aspects of her performance. Photograph: ANI Photos

Four-time Olympian archer Deepika Kumari is not contemplating retirement just yet and is instead focusing on building mental strength to handle high-pressure situations, with an eye on a final hurrah at the Los Angeles Games.

The 29-year-old, who will be 34 when the Los Angeles Olympics come around in 2028, said it would most likely be her final appearance at the Games, adding that her mindset for the next edition is "do-or-die."

"This is not the last stage of my career—I haven't decided on that yet. I believe all my competitions so far have been really good experiences," she told PTI Videos on the sidelines of the opening day of the Archery Premier League in New Delhi.

Deepika said her training currently revolves around refining both mental and technical aspects of her performance.

"I have been working on both the mental and technical aspects of my game, and this league is helping me improve further. Playing in front of a crowd brings pressure, but that pressure actually helps players grow and prepare better," she said.

"I'm trying to master every technique. In the past, I have often struggled mentally during crucial matches in tournaments, which has cost me results.'

“I'm doing a lot of visualisation, mental training, thinking while walking, thinking while eating — all of it. I want my technique to be so deeply ingrained that I don't have to think about it during pressure moments. I'm training hard.""

Deepika welcomed the inclusion of compound archery in the Olympic programme, saying it will significantly enhance India's medal prospects.

“I'm very happy because the compound is now part of the Olympics. Everyone was wondering when it would happen, and finally it has. Our medal tally has already gone up in many tournaments, and our compound team is very strong," he said.

She also highlighted the strong bond shared among Indian archers, which, according to her, plays a crucial role in handling the mental challenges of the sport.

“We support each other a lot as archers. On the field, we talk about archery, but we also help each other off the field. If someone is struggling mentally or technically, we talk and manage it together," she said.

The Olympian further praised her partnership with fellow archer and husband Atanu Das, saying the two share mutual support both on and off the field.

Deepika also hailed the inaugural Archery Premier League being held in India, calling it a long-awaited boost for the sport in the country.

"We're playing a tournament right here in India, and I'm very excited because it's the first time such a league has started. We are all enjoying it a lot. Finally, the archery league has started, and it's something we've waited for a long time," she said.

Deepika also urged fans to come and support the players at the venues.

"People should come and cheer for the players. The crowd creates pressure — and that's a good thing because it prepares us for high-stakes matches. When people come and remember the names of the players, it creates an energy,” she said.