Sai Sudharsan's No. 3 Spot Is Under Fire

Sai Sudharsan's No. 3 Spot Is Under Fire

October 03, 2025 11:49 IST

'Sai Sudharsan was probably feeling a bit of pressure to score big runs and secure that number three position.'

Sai Sudharsan

IMAGE: With only 140 runs on the England tour and another failure at home, the patience around Sai Sudharsan is beginning to run thin. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

When you bat at No. 3 for India, history demands runs and resilience. From Rahul Dravid to Cheteshwar Pujara, the role has symbolised grit.

Sai Sudharsan, however, has turned it into a revolving door of missed opportunities, his repeated failures raising uncomfortable questions about how long faith can outweigh form.

What makes his extended run more contentious is the talent waiting on the bench. Several capable batters are yet to get an opportunity, while Sudharsan keeps getting the nod -- raising uncomfortable questions about whether India's selection is now based more on 'preferences and likings' than on sheer performance.

In the IPL, Sudharsan had shown glimpses of promise with the Gujarat Titans, but international cricket is proving a far sterner test.

On the England tour, seamers exposed his technique; back in India, he fell to spin, misjudging the length from Roston Chase to fall for 7. The contrast only underlines his lack of adaptability.

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel, speaking on JioHotstar, summed up the problem, 'Sai Sudharsan looked a bit tentative today. He usually uses his feet really well, especially against left-arm spinners. With left-handed batters, we know that as soon as a left-arm spinner comes in, we try to rotate the strike and wait for the right ball to go after.

'I thought Sai Sudharsan was probably feeling a bit of pressure to score big runs and secure that number three position. He just needs to stay calm.'

