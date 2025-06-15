HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nishant Dev scores dominant pro-boxing win over Silva

Source: PTI
June 15, 2025 11:31 IST

IMAGE: India’s Nishant Dev was too good for Mexico's Josue Silva in the super-welterweight division pro boxing bout at Madison Square Garden Theatre in New York on Saturday. Photograph: File picture/Reuters

India’s Nishant Dev continued his impressive start in the professional boxing circuit with a unanimous victory over Mexico's Josue Silva in the super-welterweight division at the iconic Madison Square Garden Theatre in New York.

The 24-year-old cruised through the six-round contest, with all three judges scoring the bout 60-54 in his favour, showing his dominance in what was only his second professional outing.

The fight featured on the undercard of the high-profile clash between Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr.

 

Though he was unable to get the knock out, Dev impressed with his sharp shot selection.

"I don't just go for the knock out but rather try and improve my skills, I have learned I have to show in the ring and win the fight," Dev said after the victory.

"I'm used to playing several rounds in the World Championships and Olympics. This is just the beginning of my profession career, so I'm still learning. I want to reach the next level," the Haryana boxer added.

Facing the more experienced Silva, who entered the bout with a 3-2 (1 KO) record, Dev showcased his growing ring IQ.

After a measured opening couple of rounds, the tall southpaw stepped up the tempo in the third, expertly mixing his long-range jabs with sharp, compact combinations on the inside.

His superior speed, crisp distance management, and nimble footwork allowed him to control the pace and rhythm of the bout from start to finish.

This latest win follows his professional debut in January, when he out-punched American Alton Wiggins, notching a victory by technical knockout.

A light middle-weight (71kg) bronze medallist at the 2023 World Championships and one of India's most consistent performers in recent years, Dev made the switch to the pro ranks earlier this year after a heartbreaking quarter-final loss to Mexico's Marco Verde at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Now training under former professional Ronald Simms, he is signed with renowned promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
