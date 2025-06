IMAGE: Mercedes's George Russell waves at fans after qualifying in pole position for the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix, at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, on Saturday. Photograph: Mathieu Belanger/Reuters

George Russell put his Mercedes on pole position in Canada for the second year in a row on Saturday with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen alongside on the front row.

McLaren's Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri qualified third with Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli in fourth place.

Lando Norris, Piastri's teammate and closest title rival only 10 points behind the Australian, qualified seventh at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.