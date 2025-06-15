HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Messi falls just short as Al-Ahly hold Inter Miami

PIX: Messi falls just short as Al-Ahly hold Inter Miami

3 Minutes Read
Share:

June 15, 2025 09:01 IST

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi shoots at goal from a free-kick during the Club World Cup Group A match against Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi shoots at goal from a free-kick during the Club World Cup Group A match against Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Lionel Messi drew vast crowds and showed flashes of his brilliance but his Inter Miami side were held to a goalless draw by African giants Al-Ahly as the revamped Club World Cup got off to a festive start on Saturday.

Fans showed up en masse for the Group A clash at the Hard Rock stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins, but Messi could not fully deliver, his best chance coming through a last-second attempt that was deflected onto the crossbar.

Inter Miami next face FC Porto on Thursday in Atlanta while Al-Ahly, who benefited from raucous, massive support, will take on Palmeiras in New York, where more of their fans are expected to turn up.

 

Al Ahly's Trezeguet has his penalty saved by Inter Miami's goalkeeper Oscar Ustari

IMAGE: Al Ahly's Trezeguet has his penalty saved by Inter Miami's goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

No incidents were reported at the game after around 1,000 protesters gathered in the morning near US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, about 70 miles (110 km) north of Miami, waving placards and chanting slogans as part of coordinated nationwide "No Kings" demonstrations.

In Miami, 60,927 fans almost filled the 65,000-capacity stadium for Inter Miami’s clash with Al-Ahly dismissing, at least on the night, concerns about the attractiveness of the tournament featuring 32 teams for the first time, a year before the World Cup in the US.

Inter Miami, whose home attendances average 20,663 in their 21,550-seat Chase Stadium, have been a major road draw in 2025, regularly attracting record crowds across the country since Messi's arrival in 2023.

Adan De La Rosa travelled from Mexico just to see Messi play.

"There's a lot of excitement to see Messi, it's the same for everyone," he said.

Lionel Messi tries to work his way past Al Ahly defenders.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi tries to work his way past Al Ahly defenders. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Al-Ahly, backed by dozens of thousands of fans, got off to a strong start but wasted two early chances and Oscar Ustari parried away Trezeguet's poorly taken penalty kick after Zizo was fouled in the box by Telasco Segovia.

Messi threatened at times after spending some time on the ground after being hit on the knee, but Miami could feel lucky not to be behind at half-time.

Miami, however, stepped up a gear after the break, and Messi came close when his nicely curled 25-metre free kick kissed the post and hit the side netting.

With six minutes left, the World Cup winner scooped a perfect cross for Fafa Picault, whose header was tipped over the bar by Mohamed Elshenawy.

He came an inch close in the dying second when his curled strike from outside the box was tipped onto the bar by Elshenawy.

The Club World Cup continues on Sunday with Champions League winners Paris St Germain taking on Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich playing Auckland City.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

From Chokers to Champions: SA finally win World title!
From Chokers to Champions: SA finally win World title!
Temba, The Warrior Of Hope in South African Cricket
Temba, The Warrior Of Hope in South African Cricket
PIX: Maria shocks Keys with Queen's masterclass
PIX: Maria shocks Keys with Queen's masterclass
PIX: Old foes Russell, Verstappen on front row in Canada
PIX: Old foes Russell, Verstappen on front row in Canada
Arya-Arjun shock Olympic champs to win World Cup gold
Arya-Arjun shock Olympic champs to win World Cup gold

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Gifts Every Dad Deserves

webstory image 2

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

webstory image 3

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

VIDEOS

'If I waited 15-20 sec more', AI-171 crash's survivor narrates horror 3:05

'If I waited 15-20 sec more', AI-171 crash's survivor...

Ahmedabad man who had come for father's funeral dies in air crash5:10

Ahmedabad man who had come for father's funeral dies in...

Drone visuals show devastation of Israeli city struck by Iranian ballistic missiles1:30

Drone visuals show devastation of Israeli city struck by...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD