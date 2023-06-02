News
Rediff.com  » Sports » BKU Mahapanchayat Targets WFI Chief

BKU Mahapanchayat Targets WFI Chief

By REDIFF SPORTS
June 02, 2023 14:07 IST
A Mahapanchayat was convened on June 1, 2023 by Bharatiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait in support of the wrestlers demanding Wrestling Federation of India President and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest.

The wrestlers have accused Singh of sexually harassing female wrestlers.

 

IMAGE: Rakesh Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson, at the Mahapanchayat at a college ground in Shoram village in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Kisan Union national President Naresh Tikait and other community leaders at the Mahapanchayat. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis

 

IMAGE: Glimpses of the Mahapanchayat, here and below. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis

 

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis

 

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
