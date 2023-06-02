BKU Mahapanchayat Targets WFI Chief

A Mahapanchayat was convened on June 1, 2023 by Bharatiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait in support of the wrestlers demanding Wrestling Federation of India President and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest.
The wrestlers have accused Singh of sexually harassing female wrestlers.
IMAGE: Rakesh Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson, at the Mahapanchayat at a college ground in Shoram village in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Bharatiya Kisan Union national President Naresh Tikait and other community leaders at the Mahapanchayat. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis
IMAGE: Glimpses of the Mahapanchayat, here and below. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis
Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis
Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo
