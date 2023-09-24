News
Why Neeraj Chopra isn't obsessed with 90m milestone

Why Neeraj Chopra isn't obsessed with 90m milestone

Source: ANI
September 24, 2023 00:33 IST
90m is not something I want badly: Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

World javelin champion Neeraj Chopra is set to aim for a gold medal in the Asian Games 2023, however, he is not desperate to break the 90metre mark which is the only feat remains in his illustrious career.

Neeraj will be seen in action on October 4 in the final of the men’s javelin throw at the Asian Games.

Before starting his campaign, Neeraj told Olympics.com that for him winning is more important than breaching the 90m mark.

 

"90m is said to be a magical mark. But it is not like I want it very badly and I would not be able to do anything else without achieving it. I feel winning is much bigger. In tough conditions, winning against big athletes is much more important," he said on Saturday.

With the recent title win in the World Athletes Champions 2023, Neeraj has achieved all the major accomplishments in his career.

"Asian Games will have the same feeling as the Olympics. Yes, Olympics are on a different level. But staying with everyone, though just Asian athletes this time, will make a similar environment for us."

"After this, we will have time for Paris 2024 and we will prepare for it accordingly," he added.

The 'Golden Boy' has the longest throw of 89.94m that he claimed at Stockholm Diamond League 2022.

"I feel good. When we see, there are many javelin throwers of 80 m coming up. This is a big achievement for us. In events of long jump, triple jump, we have achieved a lot of success and our players are doing well. Indian athletics is growing," he concluded.

Source: ANI
Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

