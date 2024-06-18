News
Neeraj Chopra strikes gold at Paavo Nurmi Games

Neeraj Chopra strikes gold at Paavo Nurmi Games

Source: PTI
June 18, 2024 23:16 IST
Neeraj Chopra

India's Olympic and world champion javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra returned to action in style, snaring his maiden gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday.

After being laid low for a month due to a niggle, the returning Chopra produced the winning effort of 85.97m in his third attempt to lead the field.

The competition featured 19-year-old German prodigy Max Dehning who is the youngest member of the 90m club.

Home favourite Toni Keranen claimed the silver medal with a best throw of 84.19m, while his compatriot and last edition's gold-medallist Oliver Helander took the third spot with 83.96m.

Chopra had claimed the silver at this event in 2022.

The 26-year-old Chopra had a second-place finish in the Doha Diamond League and a gold in the Federation Cup in Bubaneswar last month.

Following these events, Chopra took a break after feeling "something" in his adductor (a group of muscles located on inner thighs).

