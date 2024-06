IMAGE: Turkey and Georgia fans clash in the stands before their Euro 2024 Group F match at Dortmund BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Germany,, on Tuesday. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Fighting broke out among fans inside the Dortmund BVB Stadion before the Euro 2024 match between Turkey and Georgia on Tuesday.

Around 40 fans from each set of supporters were involved in the brief scuffles and police moved in between them, a Reuters reporter inside the stadium said.