Rediff.com  » Sports » Neeraj Chopra reigns supreme at Doha Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra reigns supreme at Doha Diamond League

By Rediff Sports
May 05, 2023 23:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra claimed victory over a field that included Olympic champion Anderson Peters and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra started his season with a win at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

He defeated a strong field that included Olympic champion Anderson Peters and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch.

 

Chopra's world-leading throw of 88.67m in his first attempt was never surpassed. Chopra's next throws were 86.04m, 85.47m, a foul throw, 84.37m, and 86.52m.

Vadlejch came second with a best attempt of 88.63m, just four centimeters behind Chopra. Peters finished third with a throw of 85.88m.

 

 

Rediff Sports
