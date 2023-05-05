Neeraj Chopra reigns supreme at Doha Diamond League

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra claimed victory over a field that included Olympic champion Anderson Peters and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra started his season with a win at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

He defeated a strong field that included Olympic champion Anderson Peters and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch.

Chopra's world-leading throw of 88.67m in his first attempt was never surpassed. Chopra's next throws were 86.04m, 85.47m, a foul throw, 84.37m, and 86.52m.

Vadlejch came second with a best attempt of 88.63m, just four centimeters behind Chopra. Peters finished third with a throw of 85.88m.