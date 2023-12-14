'Neeraj Chopra needs to stay 'calm' to defend Olympic title'

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra has been the face of Indian athletics since winning the historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Photograph: World Athletics/Instagram

Defending an Olympic title is a great achievement and India's champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra needs to 'stay calm' to achieve the feat in Paris next year, said former 110m hurdles world record holder Welshman Colin Jackson.



Chopra has been the face of Indian athletics since the historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Since then, he has continued to add silverware, winning World Championships, Diamond League, while challenging the 90-metre barrier. His personal best stands at 89.94m.



"He (Neeraj) is really focused and committed. He has clear perspective and pure quality which excites me a lot about him," Jackson, a two-time World champion, said.



"To be able to defend your title at the Olympics will be a great achievement for him. I think he needs to stay calm and do what he has been doing till date.

Colin said Indian athletes must focus on preparations for the Paris Olympics.



"India have performed well at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and also at the Olympics recently," the 1988 Seoul Olympics silver medallist said.



"I would advise the youngsters that this sport is for you, don't shy away from it, grab it and go for the win. It is about staying focused and giving your best on the particular day,” Jackson said.



“The most important thing for the Indian athletes is not to get intimidated by the environment at the Olympucs. For me participating in a World Championship would be the same as the Olympics, that's what gave me longevity."



"It is important to take it as any other event, not to think it is the Olympics and put more burden on oneself."



Jackson is in Kolkata as the brand ambassador for Sunday's Tata Steel Kolkata 25K.



"I hope on Sunday it will be a great race. I am looking forward to the race day and I wish the runners the very best," he said.