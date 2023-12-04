NCP tells Ravi Shastri: Speak about Manipur violence too

IMAGE: NCP's comments came in response to Ravi Shastri congratulating the BJP on their victory in three state polls on Sunday. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) asked former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Monday to speak on the situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, soon after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's electoral success in three states.

'A team at play. Clinical. Absolutely brilliant. A bulldozing performance and how,' Shastri had tweeted on X.

In reply, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto wrote on X: 'Mr Ravi Shastri, you always say, 'Like a Tracer Bullet....' Well then, please say something about the bullets that have taken many innocent lives in Manipur.'

Crasto's comments came after Shastri praised Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the BJP's electoral wins in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

He also said Shastri should share his views on the fight and struggle of the women wrestlers who are seeking justice against a Lok Sabha member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan. Brij Bhushan has been accused of sexual harassment of several women wrestlers.