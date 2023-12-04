News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NCLT notice questions Byju's grade over BCCI petition

NCLT notice questions Byju's grade over BCCI petition

Source: PTI
December 04, 2023 20:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The BCCI has fled a petition claiming dues of Rs 158 crore

IMAGE: BCCI's counsel informed NCLT that a general notice was issued to Byju's through an e-mail dated January 6, 2023, with a default amount of Rs 158 crore, excluding TDS. Photograph: BCCI/X

Insolvency tribunal NCLT has issued notice to Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, which provides online educational services under the brand name of Byju's, over a petition filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

 

The BCCI has filed a petition claiming dues of Rs 158 crore as an operational creditor under section 9 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code 2016.

Admitting BCCI's plea, a two-member Bengaluru-based bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) issued notice to Think & Learn on November 28, 2023.

The NCLT order further said, "Two weeks is granted to the Respondent (Byju's) to file a reply and one week thereafter is granted to the Applicant (BCCI) to file rejoinder, if any, after duly serving the copy on the other side."

The tribunal has directed to list the matter on December 22, 2023, for the next hearing in this matter.

During the proceedings, BCCI's counsel informed NCLT that a general notice was issued to Byju's through an e-mail dated January 6, 2023, with a default amount of Rs 158 crore, excluding TDS.

Byju's first came on board with the BCCI back in 2019 when mobile manufacturer Oppo transferred the sponsorship rights to the online tutorial firm.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Anushka And Virat's London Bliss
Anushka And Virat's London Bliss
Is Ravi Bishnoi India's New Spin Sensation?
Is Ravi Bishnoi India's New Spin Sensation?
'We've got huge challenge against strong Indian side'
'We've got huge challenge against strong Indian side'
Will induct more women in armed forces: Modi
Will induct more women in armed forces: Modi
Shooter loses thumb after pistol's cylinder explosion
Shooter loses thumb after pistol's cylinder explosion
LS okays bill to regulate legal profession, curb touts
LS okays bill to regulate legal profession, curb touts
SC helpline for 284 students from violence-hit Manipur
SC helpline for 284 students from violence-hit Manipur

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Shooter loses thumb after pistol's cylinder explosion

Shooter loses thumb after pistol's cylinder explosion

'Warner doesn't want a swansong, he thinks...'

'Warner doesn't want a swansong, he thinks...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances