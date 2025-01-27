National Games: Uttarakhand, Maharashtra off to winning start

IMAGE: Action from the Beacb Volleyball match played in Shivpuri in Uttarakhand on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Department of Sports, Government of Uttarakhand/X

Hosts Uttarakhand beat Telangana 2-0 in pool A men's category of the Beach Handball at Sand Beach, Shivpuri, Uttarakhand on Monday.

Dinesh scored 14 goals, while Bhupender Singh added 13 goals in Uttarakhand's commanding performance, defeating Telangana by 17-6 and 19-12.

In another match, SSCB secured a commanding 2-0 win against Jharkhand.

In Pool B, Uttar Pradesh outplayed Andhra Pradesh with a 2-0 win, and Rajasthan defeated Goa by the same scoreline.

In women's category, Maharashtra outperformed Uttarakhand, securing a 2-0 win, while Haryana triumphed over Assam with an identical 2-0 score.

Chhattisgarh edged past West Bengal in a closely contested 2-1 victory, whereas Kerala sealed a 2-0 win against Goa.

Kerala's Meera Krishna displayed an exceptional performance, scoring 17 goals as the team defeated Goa 17-5 and 17-0.