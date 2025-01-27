HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » National Games: Uttarakhand, Maharashtra off to winning start

National Games: Uttarakhand, Maharashtra off to winning start

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 21:40 IST

x

Action from the Beacb Volleyball match played in Shivpuri in Uttarakhand on Monday

IMAGE: Action from the Beacb Volleyball match played in Shivpuri in Uttarakhand on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Department of Sports, Government of Uttarakhand/X

Hosts Uttarakhand beat Telangana 2-0 in pool A men's category of the Beach Handball at Sand Beach, Shivpuri, Uttarakhand on Monday.

Dinesh scored 14 goals, while Bhupender Singh added 13 goals in Uttarakhand's commanding performance, defeating Telangana by 17-6 and 19-12.

In another match, SSCB secured a commanding 2-0 win against Jharkhand.

In Pool B, Uttar Pradesh outplayed Andhra Pradesh with a 2-0 win, and Rajasthan defeated Goa by the same scoreline.

 

In women's category, Maharashtra outperformed Uttarakhand, securing a 2-0 win, while Haryana triumphed over Assam with an identical 2-0 score.

Chhattisgarh edged past West Bengal in a closely contested 2-1 victory, whereas Kerala sealed a 2-0 win against Goa.

Kerala's Meera Krishna displayed an exceptional performance, scoring 17 goals as the team defeated Goa 17-5 and 17-0.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

New Indian batting coach has plans for Kohli, Rohit
New Indian batting coach has plans for Kohli, Rohit
How Samson's working on his batting flaws
How Samson's working on his batting flaws
Shami's workload in focus ahead of Champions Trophy
Shami's workload in focus ahead of Champions Trophy
How Hardik can win back T20I captaincy
How Hardik can win back T20I captaincy
'Virat's presence raises the profile of Ranji match'
'Virat's presence raises the profile of Ranji match'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Stunning Indian Wedding Venues

webstory image 2

5 Important Signs Of An Unhealthy Gut

webstory image 3

6 Wickedly-Fudgy Chocolate Cake Recipes

VIDEOS

Yoga guru Ramdev teaches CM Yogi 'yoga poses' at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh2:57

Yoga guru Ramdev teaches CM Yogi 'yoga poses' at...

Greek woman marries Indian man at Mahakumbh Mela16:07

Greek woman marries Indian man at Mahakumbh Mela

Why Did Colombian President take a U-Turn within hrs after Trump's tariff call3:52

Why Did Colombian President take a U-Turn within hrs...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD