Rediff.com  » Sports » Nagal set to make maiden appearance at Wimbledon

Nagal set to make maiden appearance at Wimbledon

Source: PTI
June 28, 2024 18:43 IST
IMAGE: Sumit Nagal will have to navigate a tricky draw at Wimbledon. Photograph: Denis Balibouse / Reuters

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal is set to make his maiden appearance in the men's singles main draw of the Wimbledon and he will be up against higher-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the first round here.

However, World No. 72 Nagal has a tough road ahead as he is placed in the same section of the draw as top seed and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and could face the Italian in the third round if he makes it that far.

Even crossing the first hurdle will not be easy for Nagal as he is pitted against world No. 53 Kecmanovic. The Serbian had beaten Nagal in their lone match so far at the ATP 250 event in Cologne, Germany, four years ago.

If Nagal gets past the opening round, he will be up against the winner of the opening round match between Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, ranked 796 in the world, and world No. 26 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

Meanwhile in men's doubles, veteran Indian Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, seeded second, will take on French pair Adrian Mannarino and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round.

Bopanna and Ebden, the reigning Australian Open champions, had reached the semifinals of last year's Wimbledon.

