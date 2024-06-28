News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Swiatek has tough Wimbledon opener

Swiatek has tough Wimbledon opener

June 28, 2024 15:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Poland's World No 1 Iga Swiatek. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Wimbledon top seed Iga Swiatek was handed on Friday a tricky first-round test at Wimbledon as the world number one was drawn against American Sofia Kenin.

The five-time Grand Slam champion, looking for her first Wimbledon title, will need to quickly get up to speed on the grass courts against the 2020 Australian Open champion.

 

Czech reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova, seeded sixth and in the same quarter of the draw as Swiatek, will open against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Second seed Coco Gauff will play in an all-American first round tie against Caroline Dolehide while third seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on American Emina Bektas.

Some other notable first-round draws in the women's singles include a clash of Grand Slam champions as Victoria Azarenka faces Sloane Stephens while British wildcard Emma Raducanu is up against Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Axar relied on simplicity to fox England batters
Axar relied on simplicity to fox England batters
T20 World Cup Final At Weather's Mercy
T20 World Cup Final At Weather's Mercy
'He's probably saving the big score for the final'
'He's probably saving the big score for the final'
POCSO case: 'Yediyurappa paid money to assault victim'
POCSO case: 'Yediyurappa paid money to assault victim'
Axar relied on simplicity to fox England batters
Axar relied on simplicity to fox England batters
Delhi airport T1 roof structure was built in 2009: Min
Delhi airport T1 roof structure was built in 2009: Min
Good byes from Rohit, Virat expected post T20 WC
Good byes from Rohit, Virat expected post T20 WC

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

A good server lacking in set pieces at Euro 2024

A good server lacking in set pieces at Euro 2024

Good byes from Rohit, Virat expected post T20 WC

Good byes from Rohit, Virat expected post T20 WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances