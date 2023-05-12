News
French Open ups prize money for 2023

May 12, 2023 17:10 IST
Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal has won the French Open 14 times. The men's and women's champions this year will receive 2.3 million euros each.Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The prize money for this year's French Open will total 49.6 million euros ($54.6 million), up 12.3% on 2022, organisers of the claycourt Grand Slam announced on Friday.

The amount offered for the Roland Garros singles draws will be raised by 9.1% on 2022, with organisers saying in a statement they had "significantly increased" the prize pot to ensure a more even distribution between players.

 

Losing players in the opening three rounds of the singles draw stand to receive between 11% and 13% more this year, with organisers also increasing prize money for the three rounds of the qualifying competition by an average of 11.8%.

The men's and women's champions will receive 2.3 million euros each.

The prize money for the men's and women's doubles events have also gone up by 4%, organisers added.

The allocation for the wheelchair and quad competition is 810,000 euros, equating to a 40% increase on 2022.

The French Open takes place from May 28-June 11.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
