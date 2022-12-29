News
Nadal looks to get back to winning ways after injury-ravaged 2022 season

Nadal looks to get back to winning ways after injury-ravaged 2022 season

December 29, 2022 14:19 IST
Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: After winning four titles in the first six months of 2022, it was a case of more pain than gain for Rafael Nadal. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rafael Nadal/Twitter

Rafael Nadal is hoping that playing in the United Cup will give him the confidence boost he needs as he looks to defend his Australian Open title next month after being plagued by injuries in 2022.

 

The 36-year-old won the Australian and French Open trophies this year to increase his Grand Slam haul to a men's record 22 but he required pain-numbing injections on his foot during his run to the Roland Garros title and then had to withdraw from his Wimbledon semi-final with an abdominal injury.

After winning four titles in the first six months of 2022, it was a case of more pain than gain for Nadal since he hoisted the Musketeers' Cup for a record 14th time in June.

"My main goal now is to regain positive feelings on the court and to be competitive, and I hope to do that. I'm ready to do it, but we'll see," Nadal told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Right now I'm just focused on having a competitive level.. on playing at the highest level possible and being competitive and fighting for everything."

The Spaniard also said he was glad that his main rival, 21-time major winner Novak Djokovic, has been allowed to return to Australia.

Djokovic, a nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, missed the season's opening slam this year after being deported in January for failing to meet the country's COVID-19 vaccination requirements for visitors.

"Djokovic being here is good for tennis and for the fans. It's always a victory to see the best on court," added Nadal.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
