Dr Anjali Tendulkar and her husband went to dinner at Akina, a contemporary Japanese restaurant in Bandra, the north west Mumbai suburb where they live.

Wherever Dr Tendulkar's husband goes, he is, of course, pursued by fans, one of who even got a bat to autograph.

Also seen with the Tendulkars at Akina was Anu Ranjan, founder and president, Indian Television Academy.