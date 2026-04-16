HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Education Crucial in Anti-Doping Efforts, Says NADA Chairman

Education Crucial in Anti-Doping Efforts, Says NADA Chairman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 17:06 IST

x

NADA emphasises the critical role of education and enhanced intelligence gathering in combating the evolving challenges of doping in sports, including the involvement of organised crime.

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Key Points

  • Education is the primary defence against doping, requiring continuous upgrades to monitoring systems.
  • NADA is increasing athlete testing, conducting approximately 8,000 tests annually, up from 4,000 in 2019.
  • NADA is collaborating with WADA and INTERPOL to combat organised crime involvement in supplying banned Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs).
  • The 'Know Your Medicine' app has seen half a million searches, indicating increased athlete awareness of medication.
  • NADA is working with the CBI and using the 'Speak Up' initiative to improve intelligence gathering and resolve doping cases.

Education remains the first line of defence against doping, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) Chairman Anant Kumar said on Thursday, recognising the "evolving" nature of the menace which requires constant upgrade in monitoring mechanism.

At the World Anti-Doping Agency's Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (GAIIN) Final Conference here, Kumar sat with WADA officials as they highlighted India's consistently poor doping record while expressing hope for a better future.

 

Kumar said NADA is trying to keep pace with the changing dynamics of doping, the latest challenge being the involvement of organised crime syndicates in the supply of banned Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs).

WADA has been coordinating with the INTERPOL to gather intelligence and disrupt the supply chains created by such criminals.

NADA's Enhanced Testing and Monitoring

"NADA is committed to testing and also intelligence gathering. We are now testing close to 8,000 athletes annually, which was about 4,000 till 2019. We have expanded our Registered Testing Pool (RTP) and also created a secondary RTP to widen the net," Kumar said.

"I believe education is our first line of defence and that's why it is heartening that there have been half a million searches on the 'Know Your Medicine' app by athletes who are increasingly conscious of what they are taking.

"We are mindful of the evolving challenges but we are addressing them too," he added.

Collaboration and Intelligence Gathering

To address the criminal aspect of doping, NADA has been coordinating closely with WADA's Intelligence and Investigation wing. The country hosted two workshops last year in which Dope Control Officers were trained about interrogation techniques while dealing with suspected suppliers and athletes.

"The coordination has got us tremendous benefits. We have upscaled our intelligence gathering thanks to CBI's involvement and also got improved training in interrogation techniques. We have also resolved about 80 cases after being tipped off through the 'Speak Up' initiative," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

WADA President Addresses India's Doping Problem, Hails Anti-Doping Efforts
WADA President Addresses India's Doping Problem, Hails Anti-Doping Efforts
NADA to minimise dope testing due to coronavirus threat
NADA to minimise dope testing due to coronavirus threat
WADA Chief Meets Indian Officials to Strengthen Anti-Doping Efforts
WADA Chief Meets Indian Officials to Strengthen Anti-Doping Efforts
379 Indian sports persons failed dope tests in last 4 years
379 Indian sports persons failed dope tests in last 4 years
WADA Chief in Delhi for Urgent Talks on India's Anti-Doping Measures
WADA Chief in Delhi for Urgent Talks on India's Anti-Doping Measures

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Nitanshi Goel keeps it chic with a denim blue dress at the screening of Bhooth Bangla0:35

Nitanshi Goel keeps it chic with a denim blue dress at...

Tamannaah Bhatia attends the screening of Bhooth Bangla in a corset dress & sleek bun look0:47

Tamannaah Bhatia attends the screening of Bhooth Bangla...

Tamannaah Bhatia won hearts with her style statement at the screening of Bhooth Bangla1:04

Tamannaah Bhatia won hearts with her style statement at...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO