WADA Chief Meets Indian Officials to Strengthen Anti-Doping Efforts

Amidst concerns over rising doping cases, WADA President Witold Banka is in India to push for stronger anti-doping measures and collaboration with agencies like the CBI to ensure fair play and integrity in Indian sports.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Key Points WADA President Witold Banka met with Indian Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss strengthening anti-doping measures in India.

Banka's visit follows concerns about India's high number of doping violations, ranking second-worst globally in a recent WADA study.

The WADA president also met with CBI officials to enhance cooperation in tackling criminal networks involved in the sale of banned substances.

India has promised an aggressive crackdown on doping, involving agencies like the CBI to strengthen NADA's investigative capabilities.

Discussions focused on effective governance, policy, and sustained progress to uphold the integrity of sport in India.

World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka, who is on a whirlwind tour of India, met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here on Wednesday to discuss "effective implementation" of anti-doping measures in the country in line with global standards.

Banka had met National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials on Monday for "urgent and serious" discussions on protecting the "integrity of sport" in India. He is scheduled to hold a press conference in Delhi on Thursday in which he is expected to address India's poor doping numbers.

"Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Witold Banka, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency in New Delhi today. Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India is committed to fostering a strong culture of clean sport, where the true spirit of competition is safeguarded," Mandaviya posted on 'X'.

Banka said the meeting focussed on continued progress in anti-doping efforts.

"Pleased to meet with Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Labour and Employment of India. We discussed advancing anti-doping efforts and strengthening the integrity of sport in India, including the importance of sustained progress and effective implementation in line with global standards," he posted.

Collaboration with Law Enforcement

Earlier in the day Banka had a meeting with CBI special director Manoj Sashidhar to deliberate on increased cooperation to tackle criminal networks engaged in sale of banned substances.

"An important meeting with Mr. Manoj Sashidhar, Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, in Delhi. As part of the Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network, we emphasized close cooperation with law enforcement to tackle organized doping and the criminal networks behind it," Banka posted.

On Tuesday, he had met Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao.

"Our exchange underlined the importance of effective governance and policy in strengthening anti-doping efforts and supporting the integrity of sport in India," he had stated.

India's Doping Record

Last year, India became the country with the second worst record of doping cases in a 10-year global study of WADA.

The country also topped the list of highest number of dope violations for a third successive year.

India returned a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, accounting for 260 Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF), the highest among all major countries.

Mandaviya has repeatedly promised an aggressive crackdown on doping, and while speaking in the Parliament recently he stated that agencies like the CBI are being involved for strengthening NADA's intelligence and investigative infrastructure.