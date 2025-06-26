HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Murray reveals why he'll skip Wimbledon this year

June 26, 2025 12:47 IST

Andy Murray

IMAGE: Andy Murray during the unveiling of the Andy Murray Arena at the Queen's Club. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Andy Murray said he has no plans to attend Wimbledon this year unless a British player makes the final, or his children want to go.

Murray, who won two of his three major titles at Wimbledon and ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's singles champion at the grass-court Grand Slam in 2013, said he rarely attends tennis matches as a fan.

"I don't have any plans to go," Murray, who lifted the title again in 2016, told British media.

 

"I'm not working there. I don't go to watch tennis as a fan. But if one of my kids wanted to go along and watch, I obviously would take them. If a British player made the final I'd go.

"I went to the Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz final a couple of years ago, just because I had a feeling it was going to be a great match. But I won't be there otherwise."

Murray, who will be immortalised with a statue during Wimbledon's 150th anniversary in 2027, ended his playing career after the Paris Olympics before joining the coaching team of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open.

That partnership failed to yield any trophies and ended before the French Open.

Murray said British men's tennis was in good hands and he expected Jack Draper to cope with the added pressure after winning at Indian Wells in March and climbing the rankings to fourth in the world.

Draper will be seeded fourth when the Wimbledon main draw begins on Monday.

"It'll be a little bit different this year coming in as a top seed but he'll deal with it well," Murray said.

"He's played in difficult environments and under pressure before, and I'm sure he'll cope with it well."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
