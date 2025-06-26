Rinku Singh's wedding with MP Priya Saroj postponed?

IMAGE: Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj during their engagement in Lucknow on June 8, 2025. Photograph: Rinku Singh/Instagram

Cricketer Rinku Singh’s wedding with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, initially scheduled for November 19, has now been postponed, according to a report.

The couple got engaged at a Lucknow hotel on June 8 in a grand ceremony attended by a host of prominent political and sports figures. Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, MP Dimple Yadav, senior politicians Rajeev Shukla, Jaya Bachchan, Shivpal Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, and India international Bhuvneshwar Kumar were in attendance.

'This day has been in our hearts for so long - almost three years - and the wait was worth every second. Engaged - with full hearts and a forever to go,' the couple said on social media after the function.

Now, their wedding has been postponed by three months due to Rinku’s cricket commitments in November, reported Hindustan Times.

The report said Priya’s father, Tufani Saroj -- sitting MLA from Kerakat, Jaunpur -- confirmed the development.

The wedding is now expected to take place in February 2026 and the exact date will be revealed soon. Reportedly, the family had booked Taj Hotel, Varanasi, for the wedding and the booking was cancelled the other day after the two parties mutually decided to put off the function.

Between October 19 and November 8, India will be touring Australia, where they will play three ODIs and five T20s. Thereafter, they will host South Africa for an all-format series, including two Tests. The first Test will be played from November 14 to 18 in Guwahati.

Rinku, who has played two One-Day Internationals and 33 Twenty20 Internationals so far, is expected to be part of the squads for the shorter formats.

Rinku, born on October 12, 1997, in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, became an overnight sensation in IPL 2023 when he hit five sixes in a single over to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling win. He has been a part of KKR, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, since 2018. He earned a spot in the Indian senior side the same year.

Priya is a first-time Member of Parliament, having won the Machhlishahr seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2024 general elections.

A native of Karkhiaon village in Varanasi, Priya Saroj has been actively involved with the SP for several years. She first gained public attention during her father's campaign for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

She holds an arts degree from Delhi University and a law degree from Amity University in Noida.