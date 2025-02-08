MotoGP champ Martin's crash sparks controversy

IMAGE: Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin had successful surgery on his right hand after a crash in pre-season testing earlier this week while the Spaniard did not need surgery on his left foot, his team Aprilia Racing said on Friday.

Martin fractured his hand and his foot on Wednesday in a nasty highside crash in Sepang, Malaysia, where he also hit the tarmac face first and shattered his helmet visor. However, MRI and CT scans showed no other injuries.

The 27-year-old returned to Europe and underwent surgery on his hand in Barcelona.

"Jorge Martin has undergone surgery for a displaced fracture of the head of the right fifth metacarpal, with reduction and percutaneous fixation using an intramedullary screw," Dr Xavier Mir said in a statement from Aprilia.

"The functional recovery will start in a short time period, according to the clinical status."

Aprilia did not say if Martin would be fit for the test in Thailand next week or the season-opening Grand Prix at Thailand's Chang International Circuit from Feb. 28.

Michelin boss Piero Taramasso had said the internal tyre temperature on Martin's bike was 15 degrees Celsius lower than the optimal temperature which led to a loss of grip and Martin crashing.

However, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said he did not agree with the tyre supplier's analysis.

"I'm glad that Jorge's operation went well and now we hope for a speedy recovery; his health is the priority," Rivola said.

"Regarding the crash, I would like to make it clear that our data in no way confirm the statements made by Piero Taramasso.

"I believe that the riders' safety should be the priority and I have already suggested him to set a meeting with all the teams in order to deal constructively with what is clearly a critical situation, as evidenced by the number of injuries."

Apart from Martin, Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez was also forced to withdraw from the three-day test after suffering a hand and foot fracture.

VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio also fractured his collarbone but the Italian was at fault as he tried to do a wheelie.