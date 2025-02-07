Judge manipulates score in Paris Games qualifier, banned

Evangelia Trikomiti, president of the Superior Jury at the competition, was found to have "unduly interfered" with the judges' work, after which the Polish Gymnastics Federation and some members of the Judges Panel made allegations of wrongdoing to the GEF.

IMAGE: Russian-born Vera Tugolukova, who began competing for Cyprus at the end of 2022, clinched the final European qualifying spot for the Paris Games, finishing ahead of Poland's Liliana Lewinska. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhythmic Fierces/X

Cypriot rhythmic gymnastics judge Evangelia Trikomiti has been banned for four years for manipulating scores at the European Championships in May last year to ensure her compatriot qualified for the Paris Olympics.

The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF), created by the sport's governing body Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG), investigated the case and found that Trikomiti had altered scores in favour of gymnast Vera Tugolukova.

Russian-born Tugolukova, who began competing for Cyprus at the end of 2022, clinched the final European qualifying spot for the Paris Games, finishing ahead of Poland's Liliana Lewinska.

Trikomiti, president of the Superior Jury at the competition, was found to have "unduly interfered" with the judges' work, after which the Polish Gymnastics Federation and some members of the Judges Panel made allegations of wrongdoing to the GEF.

"Ms. Evangelia Trikomiti is declared ineligible for a period of 4 years of all gymnastics related activities excluding coaching activities, starting on the date of notification of this decision," the GEF said in a statement on Thursday.

"Ms. Evangelia Trikomiti's FIG Judge Brevet is annulled. European Gymnastics is held responsible for the offence committed by Ms. Evangelia Trikomiti."

The GEF ordered European Gymnastics to pay 8,000 euros ($8,314.40) for the reimbursement of investigative costs. European Gymnastics acknowledged the decision and said it would consult with lawyers before considering an appeal.

Tugolukova finished in 16th place in the individual all-around competition in Paris.

The GEF said it could not stop the 16-year-old from competing in the Olympics because it was not a 'field of play' decision.

In a statement, the Cyprus Gymnastics Federation (CGF) said it acknowledged and would "thoroughly review" the GEF's ruling.

"We are committed to taking all necessary actions in accordance with the law and ensuring that the appropriate measures are implemented," the CGF said.

It is not the first time that gymnastics has had to contend with improper judging, with the World Championships in 1966 and the 1964 Olympics among notable competitions where questions were raised about the judging.