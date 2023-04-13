PIX: Zverev beats Bautista Agut; Medvedev powers on

IMAGE: Germany's 13th seed Alexander Zverev won his second match in as many days in his first appearance on the red dirt since the Roland Garros drama. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Alexander Zverev continued to rebuild his confidence on clay with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the Monte Carlo Masters second round on Wednesday and will next face in-form Daniil Medvedev.

German 13th seed Zverev, who suffered a serious ankle injury in the French Open semi-finals last year, won his second match in as many days in his first appearance on the red dirt since the Roland Garros drama.



Zverev broke for 3-2 in the first set and held serve to take it before breaking again in the fifth game of the second set.



Bautista Agut, however, broke the German's serve to level at 3-3, only for Zverev to make the decisive break in the following game.

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev outclassed Italian Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Russian Medvedev, winner of four hardcourt titles this year, continued his excellent start to the season with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego on a surface he has not enjoyed much success on in the past.



"I always struggle on clay," said third seed Medvedev. "I've had some good matches where I still struggled. There's no rhythm on clay, every bounce is a bad bounce and even when it's good you're expecting a bad bounce."



Casper Ruud, last year's French Open runner-up, continued his preparations for the claycourt Grand Slam by battling past Botic van de Zandschulp 7-5, 7-6(1), avenging a three-set defeat by the Dutchman in Miami last month.



"It's never easy to start at a new tournament and against a player I've lost to before," said Ruud, who claimed the Estoril title in the lead-up to Monte Carlo.



"I was a bit sloppy and didn't take my chances but in this case I was a bit happy because I felt there was some unfinished business."

IMAGE: Casper Ruud, last year's French Open runner-up, continued his preparations for the claycourt Grand Slam by battling past Botic van de Zandschulp. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Ruud next plays Jan-Lennard Struff who stunned 14th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2. Karen Khachanov also went through with a 7-6(2), 6-2 win over Ilya Ivashka while eighth seed Taylor Fritz overcame Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka 7-6(10), 6-2.



They were joined by Lorenzo Musetti, who blanked Luca Nardi 6-0, 6-0 to set up a clash with world number one Novak Djokovic.



Miami runner-up Jannik Sinner advanced after his doubles partner Diego Schwartzman retired with a shoulder injury trailing 6-0, 3-1.



Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem's attempts to revive his career following a wrist injury were dealt another blow in a 6-2, 6-4 loss to ninth-ranked Holger Rune.



The loss extended Thiem's bid for a first win over a top-10 ranked player since November, 2020.



Denmark's Rune next faces Matteo Berrettini, who celebrated his 27th birthday with a hard-fought 5-7, 7-6(1), 6-4 victory over Francisco Cerundolo.