Mo Farah may end track career

Last updated on: May 02, 2022 22:00 IST
IMAGE: Mo Farah said he would definitely miss the World Championships in Eugene in July but was noncommittal when asked if he would run at the Commonwealth Games or European Championships in August. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Multiple Olympic and world champion Mo Farah said his elite track career could be over after he finished runner-up in the London 10,000 on Monday on his return to action.

 

Farah, who completed the 5,000 and 10,000 metres double at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, was racing for the first time since June after failing to qualify for last year's Tokyo Games.

The 39-year-old Briton finished a minute outside his best time at the London course in 2010 as he was out-sprinted by 26-year-old club runner Ellis Cross, who finished four seconds ahead with a time of 28:40.

"In terms of the track, that's it, I think," Farah said. "Your body has to be ready. You have to be in the right frame of mind and compete with the guys. I love the sport and what I do, I've had a long career.

"The reality is that it has been so, so long. In my career, I've never been out that long before... Today was tough and Ellis did well to beat me," added Farah, who has won the London race seven times.

Farah said he would definitely miss the World Championships in Eugene in July but was noncommittal when asked if he would run at the Commonwealth Games or European Championships in August.

"Right now, no. In three, months, two months... We've still got time," he told reporters. "There's no secret to this, you've got to put in the miles, you've got to put in the work. If my body allows me to continue to do it then maybe.

"The World Championships are not on my radar at the minute... Because I've been there and done it, unless I can compete with the guys and be competitive, you've got to be honest and make that decision."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
