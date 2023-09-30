News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Mirabai to undergo tests on Oct 3 to find out severity of injury

Mirabai to undergo tests on Oct 3 to find out severity of injury

Source: PTI
September 30, 2023 22:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu’s Asian Games campaign came to a heartbreaking end. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will undergo tests on October 3 in Mumbai to find out the severity of the thigh injury she suffered at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Despite feeling some pain in her thigh during the warm-ups, Chanu went ahead with her six attempts in the women's 49kg competition at the continental showpiece, which led to injury on Saturday.

Chanu, who will fly back to India on Sunday, will be undergoing tests at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai.

 

"We have to wait and find out the extent of her injury. She can't put down her foot as of now. Tomorrow we will have some idea depending on if she is able to walk," head coach Vijay Sharma told PTI over the phone from Hangzhou.

"We are trying to do all the tests on Monday but since it's 2nd October lets see if it is possible. Otherwise it will happen on Tuesday. We have spoken to a reputed doctor in Mumbai and booked appointment for October 4," he added.

Earlier in the day, the 2017 world champion had managed to lift the 117kg bar which rested on her collarbone, ready to be jerked, but the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist's hip gave up and she crumbled on the floor.

Lying on her back in agony, Sharma had to lift Chanu and carry her away from the platform in his arms.

Had the two-time Commonwealth Games champion succeeded in lifting 117kg, she would have won the bronze medal.

After winning medals at the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships, an Asian Games medal was the only silverware left to adorn the 29-year-old's illustrious trophy cabinet.

"After snatch I asked her to pull out but she insisted on going through. She is mentally very tough and insisted that she'll mange the lift and stand on the podium," Sharma said.

Immediately after failing to clear her first 86kg snatch attempt, a grimace had spread on the former world champion's face. But she persisted.

Sharma said had everything worked out, Chanu would have logged the much-anticipated 90kg lift in snatch.

"Mira (Chanu) has been lifting 90kg in training for the past 2-3 months. She lifted that in the selection trials as well.

"It's unfortunate, Mira was on course for a medal. She was fit also. It's all God's doing. Last year she was at peak fitness and looked strong but the Asian Games were postponed by a year due to COVID," Sharma said.

At the Asian Championships in May, a dodgy hip had forced her to skip the last two attempts, dashing her hopes of a medal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games: Yarraji leads India's charge in athletics
Asian Games: Yarraji leads India's charge in athletics
Kartik wins silver; Gulveer bags bronze in 10000m
Kartik wins silver; Gulveer bags bronze in 10000m
Asian Games: India men down Pakistan; win squash gold
Asian Games: India men down Pakistan; win squash gold
How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall
How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists dead
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists dead
India's Aditya-L1 escapes sphere of Earth's influence
India's Aditya-L1 escapes sphere of Earth's influence
Manipur BJP writes to Nadda, flags public anger
Manipur BJP writes to Nadda, flags public anger

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Chanu's Asian Games campaign ends in heartbreak

Chanu's Asian Games campaign ends in heartbreak

Asian Games: Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles GOLD

Asian Games: Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles GOLD

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances