News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Kartik wins silver; Gulveer bags bronze

Asian Games: Kartik wins silver; Gulveer bags bronze

Source: PTI
September 30, 2023 21:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 10000m race. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Indian long-distance runners Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh bagged a silver and bronze medal respectively in the men's 10000m race with personal best times at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Kartik won the silver with a timing of 28:15.38s while Gulveer clocked 28:17.21s to claim the bronze.

Both the Indians sneaked into medal contention in the last 100 metres after three of the fellow competitors fell in succession after bumping into each other.

 

Birhanu Yemataw Balew of Bahrain won the gold medal with a timing of 28:13.62 seconds.

Kartik's earlier personal best time was 28:55.00s which he had clocked while winning a bronze in the National Games last year. He had won gold in the National Inter-State Championships in June with a time of 29:01.84s.

"I knew that I would win a medal but I had come with the target of breaking the national record by clocking 27:50s. But I could not. I was slow in between, the race was also slow from the beginning," said Kartik, who hails from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The national record stands at 28:02.89s in the name of Surendra Singh since 2008.

In the 400m race final, Aishwarya Mishra finished fourth with a time of 53.50s in the women's event while Muhammed Ajmal clocked 45.97s to end at fifth spot in the men's competition.

In the 1500m, Jinson Johnson and Ajay Kumar Saroj qualified for the final by clocking 3:56.93s and 3:51.93 seconds in their respective heats.

While Saroj finished second in his heat, Johnson was fifth.

Jeswin Aldrin Johnson and Murali Sreeshankar leaped 7.67m and 7.97m to qualify for the final of the men's long jump event.

In women's 100m hurdles, Jyothi Yarraji clocked 13.03s to finish second in her heat and qualify for the final.

But it was heartbreak for the other Indian in the fray, Nithya Ramraj who finished fifth in her heat with a timing of 13.30s and failed to qualify for the final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games: India men down Pakistan; win squash gold
Asian Games: India men down Pakistan; win squash gold
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Indian men one win away from first-ever team gold
Indian men one win away from first-ever team gold
TMC volunteers leave Kolkata for Delhi in 25 buses
TMC volunteers leave Kolkata for Delhi in 25 buses
Hockey: Indian men's team hand Pak crushing defeat
Hockey: Indian men's team hand Pak crushing defeat
Punjab farmers' 'rail roko' ends, 600 trains affected
Punjab farmers' 'rail roko' ends, 600 trains affected
Indian men one win away from first-ever team gold
Indian men one win away from first-ever team gold

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Asian Games: Sutirtha-Ayhika script history; in semis

Asian Games: Sutirtha-Ayhika script history; in semis

Hockey: Indian men's team hand Pak crushing defeat

Hockey: Indian men's team hand Pak crushing defeat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances