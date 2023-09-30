News
Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games campaign ends in heartbreak

Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games campaign ends in heartbreak

Source: PTI
September 30, 2023 15:10 IST
IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu fell flat on her back and had to be lifted off the stage while attempting a 117kg clean and jerk lift in her third attempt. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

India's Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games campaign ended in heartbreak as the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist fell on her back to injure herself, finishing fourth in the women's 49kg weightlifting event.

 

Chanu, who was under pressure after a disappointing snatch outing, went for a 117kg clean and jerk lift which would have won her the bronze, but failed to clear it twice.

In in her final attempt she fell flat on her back and had to be lifted off the stage.

The lifter had to eventually leave the weighting arena limping.

In the snatch section, she could only lift 83kg and failed twice in her attempt for 86kg. In the last snatch, she failed to rise from a squat position and fell forward while the bar fell at her back.

Six lifters logged a better snatch than her.

Source: PTI
Asian Games: Shooters Sarabjot-Divya win silver!
Asian Games: Double joy for unstoppable Nikhat Zareen
Kiran Baliyan - a shot putter by accident!
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists dead
Khalistanis block Indian envoy's visit to UK gurdwara
Don't normalise what's happening in Canada: Jaishankar
Asian Games: Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles GOLD
