News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Double joy for unstoppable Nikhat Zareen

Asian Games: Double joy for unstoppable Nikhat Zareen

Source: PTI
September 29, 2023 17:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen needed less than three minutes to notch a facile RSC (referee stops contest) win over Nassar Hanan of Jordan in the quarter-final. Photographs: Boxing Federation of India

Two-time World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen secured a Paris Olympics berth and assured herself of a medal as she cantered to the 50kg semi-finals of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

 

Fighting in her third bout of the tournament, Nikhat needed less than three minutes to notch a facile RSC (referee stops contest) win over Nassar Hanan of Jordan in the quarter-final.
 
The reigning Commonwealth Games champion set the tone of the bout early on with a sharp jab. Nikhat continued to dominate with a flurry of accurate combination punches.

Such was her domination that the referee was forced to give the Jordanian pugilist three standing counts before calling off the contest.



World Championship bronze medallist Parveen managed to outplay local favourite Zichun Xu 5-0 to advance to the quarters.

Lakshya Chahar, on the other hand, made a first round exit after he went down 1-4 to Kyrgyzstan's Omurbek Bekzhigit Uulu in the 80kg Round of 16 bout.

In the women's events, the semi-finalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg while the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The gold and silver medallists in each of the seven weight divisions in the men's event will receive Olympic quotas.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Squash: Indian women's team signs off with bronze
Squash: Indian women's team signs off with bronze
Asiad: Aishwary bags silver in 50m rifle 3-positions
Asiad: Aishwary bags silver in 50m rifle 3-positions
Asian Games battle ends in silver for Ramkumar-Saketh
Asian Games battle ends in silver for Ramkumar-Saketh
Teen sensation Palak's golden journey
Teen sensation Palak's golden journey
Asian Games: Manika in quarters; Sharath, Sathiyan out
Asian Games: Manika in quarters; Sharath, Sathiyan out
Kejriwal has a winter action plan for Delhi's pollution
Kejriwal has a winter action plan for Delhi's pollution
World Cup: Only miss in the side is Chahal: Yuvraj
World Cup: Only miss in the side is Chahal: Yuvraj

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Asian Games Badminton: Indian men enter semis

Asian Games Badminton: Indian men enter semis

Indian shooters sizzle, record best-ever medals haul

Indian shooters sizzle, record best-ever medals haul

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances