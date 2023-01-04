Michael Johnson Is Neeraj Chopra's Latest Fan!

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Twitter

After winning a historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra had an equally phenomenal run in 2022, winning the elite Diamond League and a silver medal at the World Championships.

On Wednesday, legendary American sprinter Michael Johnson, winner of four Olympic gold medals, looked in complete awe of Chopra and tweeted, 'He's a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement!'

Neeraj was quick to reply, 'Now that I have your approval, checking the sprint calendar for the season.'

Johnson, who has won 8 World Championships gold medals and also held the Olympic and World record for the 200 metres and 400 metres, was amazed watching a video of Neeraj's warm-up at an indoor track ahead of an event.

In the video, Neeraj can be seen going through his warm-up drills with relative ease, in seamless motion.