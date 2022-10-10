Pakistan Army to lend security at Qatar FIFA World Cup

A contingent of the Pakistan Army left for Qatar on Monday to provide security during the showpiece FIFA World Cup, which begins next month in the Gulf nation.

The FIFA World Cup will take place between November 20 and December 18.

The contingent comprising army officers, junior commissioned officers and jawans left for Qatar from the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Army has not released details of the strength of the contingent.

In September, the contingent was trained by FIFA's eight-member training team during their visit to Pakistan.

In August, the Pakistani government tacitly acknowledged Qatar's request to provide security cover during the FIFA World Cup. Pakistan's cabinet also approved a draft agreement, allowing the government to provide troops to Qatar for the said purpose. Consequently, a four-member delegation of the Qatar interior ministry had visited Pakistan to discuss this issue.

Image used for representational purposes